Kyrie rules the controversy

In a world where the worst is judged before the best, it’s predictable that the average fan won’t know what to keep from Kyrie Irving. Maybe with that bad head that makes him say things that are absolutely incomprehensible in the 21st century. (“The Earth is flat”), defend just causes in moments of lucidity (Black Lives Matter), but destroy the dynamics of certain teams (the things of the Celtics), show the worst side of the empowerment of the player and disappear without giving explanations (That has been this year), to be seen in the celebration of a birthday in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Anyone would think that with such acts it is necessary a large dose of sporting merits to make up for an absolutely impossible to analyze personality, without return, and with more misunderstanding than rejection. And the reality is that it is also legal to stay with his version on the court, where Kyrie is a unique player, who makes the person forget, shows an immeasurable talent and is capable of doing things that are beyond the understanding of analysts, but also of the public, that merciless judge who points the direction of public opinion, but who does not know what to say of a man whose quality is directly proportional to his bad head.

There, in the ambiguity, is where Kyrie moves. In an unusual season, a team full of superstars has formed in Brooklyn, bringing together Kevin Durant and James Harden with the talented point guard. The big three has only played seven games in full, and although it has been James Harden who has led the way, even opting for the MVP (something he continues to do), Kyrie has always maintained an optimal level, an unexpected regularity and has continued to show off his unquestionable talent. And, since his mysterious disappearance in January, which neither the coaching staff, nor colleagues nor managers managed to explain, he seems in tune with the group and has concatenated a series of good games in a more or less important period of time, for the first time since that came out of the Cavaliers. From Ohio he left to, according to certain surroundings, “escape from the shadow of LeBron”, something he did not do in Boston and not last year, the first year he lived in Brooklyn, where he landed after swearing and perjuring that he would renew with the Celtics. And now, in a team that has gone from being a candidate to a favorite, it seems that it begins to emerge and show that it can write its own history. Although it is full of shades of gray.

Against the Knicks, Kyrie has had one of those games where he has shown something again. Maybe not his reason for being, but he is here for a reason. Which could be, who knows, win another ring. His performance has been astonishing: 40 points and 7 assists with only 2 losses in 37 minutes, with a spectacular shooting series. (15 of 28, 5 of 12 from the outside) and a triple in the clutch time that left the result at 112-107 with less than a minute to go. Two free throws by Julius Randle (bad shot, but with a great game of 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists) and a triple by Alex Burks (6 + 6 + 2) tied the match, but a protested foul by Reggie Bullock (21 points with 5 of 10 from 3-pointers) over Jeff Green (23 points at the end) It gave the final advantage to the locals, who defended Randle’s desperate shot after a time-out and certified victory. The feeling is that Bullock touches the ball and that the referees slightly favored the locals in key decisions, although this time there was no tangana, as happened on March 15, when an angry Julius Randle had to be held. That day, by the way, Kyrie scored 34 points. He’s good at playing the Knicks, no question.