Kyrie Irving will not be in the fifth against the Bucks due to injury

Kyrie Irving will not be in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinal against the Milwaukee Bucks (Tuesday morning at 02:30 am). This has been assured by Steve Nash, coach of some Brooklyn Nets who have seen their initial advantage vanish in the two games away from the Big Apple: from the perfect 2-0 to the nervous 2-2.

The Nets guard fell in the fourth game and had to leave the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on crutches and unable to support his right foot, where he sprained after a bad fall. The radiological tests to which he was subjected did not give any serious structural damage.

The problem is not only his absence for the next game, again in Brooklyn, but the question of whether or not he will be available for the remainder of the tie. “I have no idea”, commented the Canadian coach when asked about that question.

Harden also injured

The fall of Irving is another stone in the way for the powerful Nets, who already saw 43 seconds into the first game against Milwaukee, James Harden retired with a hamstring injury, which has made him see the rest of the semifinals from the bench. He will also not be in the fifth and it is unknown when he will return.

Of the Big Three, only Kevin Durant remains healthy … and the forward went through an ordeal in the last match, harassed mainly by the suffocating defense of PJ Tucker. Harden, Irving and Durant have only been able to play 14 games together this season.