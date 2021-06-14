Kyrie Irving will be out for the Nets’ fifth game against the Bucks

Jun 15, 2021 at 12:21 AM CEST

. / New York

All-Star point guard for the Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving, it’ll be low for the fifth game of the semifinal tie tomorrow, Tuesday, they will play in their field at the Barclays Center against the Milwaukee Bucks. The discharge of Irving, who suffers a sprained right ankle, was confirmed Monday by Nets coach, Canadian rookie Steve Nash.

Irving, injured yesterday, Sunday, during Game 4, which the Nets lost 107-96 on the road to tie the best-of-seven series (2-2), had an MRI that showed the sprain and will need time to recuperate. Nash added that he “has no idea” if Irving will be able to return in this series against Milwaukee.

The Nets remain the title favorites, but with the casualties of his stars, guard James Harden and now Irving, their chances of getting through the tie against the Bucks are complicated.

Irving made a layup midway through the second quarter on Sunday, landing on the foot of Greek power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Irving’s right foot bent significantly and he immediately felt pain, remaining on the ground for several minutes. Finally, he stood up and walked to the visiting locker room without help, but with a pronounced limp. He was later ruled out for the rest of the match.

Nash also said that Harden (hamstring) is currently working out, but was unaware of his fitness going into Game 5 that could become decisive, especially for the Nets if they lose him and run out of home court advantage.