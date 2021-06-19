Kyrie Irving to miss decisive Nets game

NEW YORK.

Kyrie irving, one of the three superstars of the Brooklyn Nets, will also miss the decisive seventh game of the Eastern Conference semifinals through injury in the NBA against the Milwaukee Bucks, the franchise said Friday.

The technician Steve Nash confirmed that Irving, who sprained his right ankle in Game 4 of the series, will not be ready for Game 7 on Saturday.But he did not rule out their return later if they advance to the conference final.

If we can move forward, he will be back at some point, I don’t know if it will be a few days or a week or more, but it is not a situation that threatens the season, “said Nash.

Thursday, the Nets lost their first chance to qualify for the Eastern Conference final when they fell 104-89 to the Milwaukee Bucks, which tied the series 3-3.

The Nets They will have a second and last option on Saturday in front of their fans at the Barclays Center from Brooklyn (New York).

The Irving’s injury, who averaged 20 points and 4.3 assists against Milwaukee, turned the tie upside down leaving the hitherto favorites Nets with only one of their superstars in good physical condition, Kevin Durant.

The other figure, James Harden, had to return urgently to the team in the fifth game despite hamstring problems affecting his mobility.

