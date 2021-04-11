Kyrie Irving teaches Lakers rookie Talen Horton-Tucker a lesson

The player of the Brooklyn nets, Kyrie irving teaches the novice of the Lakers, Talen Horton-Tucker, proving that he is one of the most difficult players to defend in the NBA.

The Los Angeles escort Lakers, Talen Horton-Tucker, has surprised many defenders with his deft moves this season of the NBA. But on Saturday, the superstar of the Brooklyn nets, Kyrie irving, gave him a dose of his own medicine with this dazzling play.

In the first half of the reception of the Nets before the Lakers at the Barclays Center, THT did their best to stay ahead of the champion guard of the NBA.

Here the video:

A thing of beauty. pic.twitter.com/bf8S5HuVUd – Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 11, 2021

It didn’t take long for Uncle Drew to put the young player in his place as he fully instructed the Lakers sophomore with his mastery of the ball. Irving got Horton-Tucker back with a series of crosses before finishing him off in a gorgeous fadeaway jersey.

To be fair, Kyrie irving It pretty much does this to every defender that gets in its way, so THT shouldn’t feel too bad. On the other hand, the eaves of the Lakers 20-year-old will probably have to follow the superstar of the Brooklyn nets for most of the game. You’ll probably need some ice on those ankles when the final bell rings.