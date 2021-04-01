Kyrie Irving silences his haters and gives victory to Nets without Jarden or Durant

The base of the team of Brooklyn nets, Kyrie irving He ignited in the game against the Houston Rockets to give his team victory and place it number 1 in the Eastern Conference of the United States. NBA.

After what James harden left the game with an apparent injury, things were left in the hands of Kyrie irving with his two injured fellow stars, there was also Blake Griffin but Irving had to take care of things on the team.

The point guard wasted no time, scoring 32 points along with 12 assists to guide his team to victory over the Houston team. Kyrie irving he has been heavily criticized this season due to off-court problems that have affected his social status.

However, Kyrie has always let his game speak for itself, and this is what he did against the Houston Rockets. Kyrie Irving is averaging 28 points per game this LA season. NBA.

Here his plays: