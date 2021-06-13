Kyrie Irving sent Thanasis to the ground with a tremendous crossover ”Antetokounmpo

The Brooklyn Nets player, Kyrie irving command to the ground with tremendous crossover to Thanasis ”Antetokounmpo on the NBA.

kyrie irving went one on one with him Thanasis ”Antetokounmpo and he took advantage of the fact that he has better skills and made a tremendous change of hand that sent him to the ground with loyal crossover on the NBA.

It is not something surprising in the NBA from Kyrie irving, since he is one of the best players moving the ball in the NBA at the moment.

Here the video:

YIKES‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️ @KyrieIrving pic.twitter.com/l0WsvCQdOy – RomeDonovan (@ all4daluv) June 13, 2021

The point guard of the Brooklyn Nets Kyrie irving This season he is averaging 26 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds per game in the NBA.

The series between Brooklyn nets and the Milwaukee Bucks is very interesting, since they are very competitive in the NBA it is currently dominated by the Nets 2-1.