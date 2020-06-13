Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has emerged as the leader of an NBA multiplayer boycott Against plans to restart the competition, suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, following the tense weeks of protests over the death of the African-American citizen George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, according to the American media ..

« I don’t support going to Orlando. I’m not into systematic racism and this shit. Something smells a little weird. Whether we want to admit it or not, we are attacked as black men every day we wake up, « Irving said, according to ., in a 90-minute video conference with more than 80 NBA and WNBA players.

On June 4, the NBA confirmed that the regular season would resume, with 22 teams, on July 31 at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando (Florida) with the support, in principle, from the players themselves.

The current campaign had been suspended on March 11, after Utah Jazz French center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 just before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Several players support the boycott

As reported by the North American media, Several renowned players support Irving’s proposed boycott. The president of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), Chris Paul, Los Angeles Lakers players Dwight Howard and Avery Bradley, Irving teammate of the Nets Kevin Durant or Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell were some of the members of the video call.

The death of black American citizen George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin It has sparked the largest protests in recent American history against police brutality across the country.

The marches degenerated during the first days into violent riots that increased the police response, although agents from various states have been accused of responding to peaceful marches with excessive violence, as well as attacking displaced journalists at demonstration sites.

Further, the athletes have acknowledged that they are also concerned about the situation regarding the coronavirus pandemic, that has affected more than two million people in the United States, of whom almost 114,700 have died