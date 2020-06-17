Kyrie irving, the leader of the group of players who does not want the NBA to return to the current conditions because he demands that he be more involved in civil rights and more guarantees regarding the coronavirus, has been able to suggest in a private chat of Brooklyn Nets players that the Players could consider leaving the league to create their own. This information has been advanced by the New York Daily News.

At the moment the situation is as follows: There is a group of players who do not want to play, a majority who have no problem doing so and the NBA has leaked that if the competition does not resume, the economic losses would be tremendous and the players would leave to collect their wages. We’ll see what Irving’s next move is.