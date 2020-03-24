Kyrie Irving joins donations amid coronavirus

Although he has not been a season as a member of the Brooklyn nets, The relationship of Kyrie irving and New York City dates back many years. The base, born in Australia, spent his childhood and adolescence in the outskirts of New York and when he grew up, he decided to return to the state that raised him to spend more time with his family, in addition to playing with Kevin Durant.

Now that New York City is in crisis amid the sprawling coronavirus outbreak, Irving took advantage of his privileged position to give something back to the city and announced that he will donate $ 323,000 to the Feeding America organization, which It helps feed the most affected people in the midst of this pandemic.

In addition, Irving will help distribute more than 250,000 meals in the New York area to mitigate the impact among those most in need. A great gesture in the midst of difficult times.

– Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 23, 2020

