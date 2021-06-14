Kyrie Irving, confirmed loss for Game 5 against Milwaukee Bucks

The NBA Playoffs 2021 they continue without stopping and the qualifiers for the Conference finals are already being known. For one of the two squares in the East they battle so much Brooklyn nets What Milwaukee bucks, who are 2-2 in the series after the comeback of Mike Budenholzer.

And if something is marking the confrontations between these two giants of the league, it is injuries. Those of Steve Nash already lost James Harden and now he will be out Kyrie irving, who has already been confirmed as one less player under his coaching staff for Game 5 of this exciting series. Bad news for Kevin Durant and his people.