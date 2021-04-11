Kyrie Irving and Dennis Schroder expelled from match after fight

The player of the Brooklyn nets, Kyrie irving and that of the Lakers, Dennis schroder they were expelled from the game after fight.

The confrontation between Lakers Los Angeles and the Nets Brooklyn was bound to get cranky. Despite the absence of stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis and James Harden, he certainly lived up to the billing.

Kyrie irving and Dennis Schroder were ejected in the middle of the third quarter in a strange way. The umpires were definitely not shy about handing out techniques on Saturday night.

Here the video:

Both Kyrie and Schroder ejected for this… .How ?! (h / t @TalkinNets) pic.twitter.com/nJt9LhXyMu – Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 11, 2021

It is rare to see Kyrie irving get kicked out of a game, just like Dennis schroder that although he is not a fights player, he has a tendency to play very physical with his rivals. But when two teams meet in the NBA, anything can happen.