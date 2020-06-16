The murder of George Floyd by a police officer is a before and after in the fight for social rights in the United States. Numerous organizations, including Blak Lives MatterThey agree that it is time to say ‘enough’ to the racial injustices that continue to occur in the United States in the 21st century.

Some NBA players, led by Kyrie irving (Brooklyn Nets) and Avery Bradley (Los Angeles Lakers), have joined and formed a coalition in which they would have included athletes from other sports and journalists and who want the NBA not to start next July 30 in Orlando.

They want the return to be discussed. They believe that what is happening in the United States cannot allow things to return to normal. This was explained on ESPN:

« Irving Bradley and his coalition of players want to discuss some issues with the league, including investing resources and ideas that include all leagues in justice reform.

Among concerns surrounding the league’s return to play after a three-month shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, sources said the coalition is citing: an increase in positive coronavirus cases in Florida, conditions surrounding the restrictive bubble environment, insurance and liability for players based on possible illness and injury in a truncated end of the season. «

It is curious that the organization, despite wanting to fight for social rights, puts as a justification for not starting the league with the coronavirus. The message they have issued to explain their ideas is as follows:

“It is not about individual players, athletes or artists. It is about our group of strong men and women united by change. We have our respective fields, however we will not just shut up and play to distract ourselves from what this whole system is all about: use and abuse.

“We are all parents, daughters, leaders and much more. So what is our great image? We are in this for UNITY and CHANGE! «