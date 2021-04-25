Kyrie, Durant and no one else

Better … impossible. From the movie starring Jack Nicholson and Helen Hunt in 1997 we can take the headline, to talk about the Nets. And, in particular, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. From Melvin Udal (the main character, played by the actor) we can get the talented base, who does not have obsessive-compulsive disorder but it has been considered unbearable in many places, and it is difficult to understand even for himself. Of course, Carol Conelly is nothing like Kevin Durant, the opposite pole of another strange and hardly understandable being. But of course, better at their thing, it is impossible that they are two players who tend to make the front page of newspapers for their bad head rather than for their talent, a dynamic that It is repeated much more in the playmaker than in the forward, but that defines both in a very clear way, and at the same time very confusing: both move on that fine line that separates the hero from the villain, they are loved and hated in equal parts, they have both quality and irreverence and are capable of the best on the track and the worst in their statements, attitudes and, many times, also in relation to the forms.

The metaphor is not made for the movie, but for a headline that perfectly defines what we have seen on court against the Suns. The team led by Monty Williams has 16 victories in the last 20 games, a balsamic figure thanks to which they are fighting tooth and nail against the Jazz for the first place in the Western Conference, from which they are now two victories. And yet, they have not been able against a franchise that, despite being plagued by constant casualties, continue to demonstrate their eternal talent and compete for a ring for which they seem the best positioned. Everything inside, of course, a strange dynamic and from which it is impossible to guess and know anything. The coronavirus, the condensed calendar and the constant injuries make predictions very difficult. And the character and head of the Nets, particularly their three stars (James Harden is still short), doesn’t make it any easier to try to venture into any kind of prediction.

Against the Suns, the exhibition was total on the part of both stars. Kyrie Irving finished with 34 points, 6 rebounds and 12 assists in a spectacular pitching series: 10 of 19 in shooting from the field and an incredible 5 of 7 on 3s, including 9 of 9 on free throws. At halftime he already had 24 points and in the second half he replaced a Durant who was a substitute, watch out, for the third time in his career. He came from an injury, he had only played 24 games this season (now there are 25), but he has achieved 33 points in just 28 minutes (24 in the second half), with 6 rebounds and 4 assists, 12 of 21 in shots from field and a good 2 of 3 in triples. Both stars have been the leaders and the soul of an exhibition before one of the fittest entities in the NBA, and they have involved everyone in the process: up to five players have reached double digits in scoring, shot with 46.4% from 3, they have imposed on their rivals in rebounds and assists, knowing how to control the decisive minutes and holding the opponent’s onslaught at key moments.