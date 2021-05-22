Kyrie and everything that could go wrong

It would be easier to say that Kyrie Irving is a state of mind. If only because everything around him seems to be permeated by a state of mind: his. Or that Kyrie is an experience. In its integral and complete version, extraordinary. But also frustrating, complicated and even dangerous for the payer. In full format, the Kyrie experience is formidable: one of the best scorers to ever walk in the NBA, one of the most beautiful players to watch, the most aesthetic, the most extraordinarily impossible. A son of the generation of 96, movements of Allen Iverson, suspensions and instinct (Mamba Mentality) of Kobe Bryant, who was for him friend, guide and point of support.

But Kyrie is also a fragile player with injuries and a moody, cyclothymic character. Complicated, with a concept of leadership that he himself tends to forget and remember in a sometimes random, unpredictable way, not always happy and irritating at its worst. Off the slopes, he speaks truths like fists and accumulates eccentric moments. The second makes some want to deny him the first (it is always the case). Determined to be more than a basketball player, which is plausible, he has chosen a way that is not being understood. And it is what it is, at this point.

Kyrie (the player, the mood, the experience) is going for the second ring of a career in which he has become really uncomfortable in his own body. The Cavaliers of LeBron James were not worth him because the shadow of the King is elongated anywhere and endless in Ohio, where LeBron’s silhouette is the skyline of that Cleveland that always finds reasons to be proud of itself, perhaps because it is clear that nobody is going to compliment her if she does not do it (you already know: the mistake by the lake, the error at the foot of the lake). Y The historic Celtics were not worth it, with the Garden, its parquet and its 17 flags. One of the most regal pictures of world sport, a place of power. A team you are supposed to aspire to and don’t plan on leaving; the place where your career ends, not where you leave to reorganize it.

And the thing is, Kyrie’s path to the second ring takes him, to begin with, to Boston. Because the world is not big enough for it not to be like that. Things: an earthquake with Kyrie as the epicenter shattered a fleetingly imperial-looking project at the Celtics. The intimate enemy also returns with the Nets, a Playstation team with a devastating volume of talent and three players who are themselves prototypes that really look like something out of a video game: James Harden, Kyrie and the almost divine Kevin Durant. On July 12, 2013, the Nets made a trade that was later considered the gold standard for robberies, The Celtics Express Rebuild Highway and the Nets’ Annihilation of the Future, who signed Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce when the time to do so was past and gave a bundle that included five players and a treasure chest in the form of Jaylen Brown, Markelle Fultz picks (i.e .: Jayson Tatum after a Celtics-Sixers agreement) and Collin Sexton, an election that ended up going from Boston to Cleveland in, precisely, the Kyrie operation.

The Nets, who recklessly mortgaged in 2013 putting the Celtics in an exceptionally auspicious situation, They are going for the ring in 2021 with three of the best attacking players in history. The Celtics try, meanwhile, to rebuild their reconstruction with three frustrating Eastern finishes lost as baggage, for now. The future is fickle, if it even exists in sport, so you better roll the dice. That seems the message of this tie. And if you don’t understand, don’t worry. It’s not for you, it’s for Danny Ainge.

“Larry Bird is not going to show up through that door”

Brad Stevens’ Celtics seem doomed to be better than anticipated when they’re not expected to be too good, and worse than any forecast when expectations grow. The Nets of Kyrie, Durant, Harden, Steve Nash in front and the politics of we will end up winning although it does not seem like something that worries us so much at the end of the day, they are una indisputable question of talent. And in sports, talent usually winsr, unless you put sticks on your own wheels. For now, the Nets’ is a strange harmony, a chicha calm, a few weeks of sunny vacation in the shrink’s office. A team that has chemistry because it doesn’t seem to need to have it at all. We’ll see when the playoffs tighten.

For the Celtics, first-round elimination is nothing short of an inevitable fate after a lousy season and a crucial injury to Jaylen Brown., a splendid player. After the conference final in the bubble, in which they also started as favorites against the Miami Heat, the setback is unquestionable, except for a miracle that is very difficult to imagine. As Rick Pitino once said, “Larry Bird is not going to walk through that door.”

But the arrival of Kyrie, although time is softening the bitterness, has a touch of a practical joke, we only needed this. Because there is a cruel point in which those who go better is Kyrie and his Nets, because in any case that bohemian murderer, the Kyrie of the head everywhere and nowhere, is a reminder of the team that could be and was not: Kyrie Irving, Al Horford, Gordon Hayward, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Terry Rozier, Aaron Baynes, Daniel Theis… That was only two years ago. It’s hard to believe because the recipe is rarely left so half done: I did not stop cooking when what was being talked about was the possible arrival of Anthony Davis. The pharaonic team, Danny Ainge’s great plan. Now Kyrie is on the Nets, the gruesome trade, with Durant and Harden; and Davis is NBA champion with… the Lakers (no less) and LeBron James, another old enemy of the Celtic house. When it rains, he juggles.

Kyrie worked alongside LeBron, precisely, the great miracle of 2016, when the Cavaliers came back from 3-1 in the Finals, the never seen before, to the 73-9 team (the never seen), the perfect Warriors that Kevin Durant (who is now with Kyrie) made pluperfects to. In the Cavs’ three straight wins, one of the most unlikely turns in sports history, LeBron averaged 36.3 points, 11.6 rebounds and 9.6 assists; and Kyrie, 30 points and 5 assists. At the end of the seventh, the former put an already iconic stopper on Andre Iguodala, and the latter scored the final triple over Stephen Curry. According to a study, because there are studies of everything, the biggest release in NBA history. A year later, and after losing the 2017 Finals, Kyrie broke the deck and the Celtics went for him, at the cost of an ugly wound in his fairytale relationship with Isaiah Thomas: it had to be done because the opportunity was unique. Two years later, and in a way that went from incomprehensible to inevitable, Kyrie was gone too.

With 141 million for four years from the Nets and not five and almost 190 from the Celtics. For less money, then. After promising on October 4, 2018 that even if he had rejected the extension to be a free agent (just a matter of numbers, it was supposed) he would still be in Boston (“if you want me, my plan is to continue here”). Shams Charania announced that Kyrie had told Celtics owners, at a dinner party, that his future lay in the green team. After a complicated knee injury in his first season and a second in which everything fell apart until that the Bucks went from 0-1 to 4-1 with two undeniable wins, and in a row, in the normally meat-eating Garden. After, long before, a tight finish against the Magic after which Kyrie faced Gordon Hayward and the that followed a speech that left his fellow young men and women in a bad place. a call to LeBron James to apologize for having been that young man. One of the many sainetes that ended up spoiling the thing, rotting the root of a tree whose leaves (the Anthony Davis soap opera) prevented us from seeing a reality on which an inevitable darkness hung: after Kyrie came Horford, and a year later Hayward.

In the middle of the most circus part, of the soap opera, the death of Kyrie’s grandfather was overlooked, a blow for a player who spent the season being without being, disconnected from the computer, with a nefarious body language and without being able to explain. That absence began to return Kyrie to New York (he grew up in New Jersey), where his union with Kevin Durant happened, usually it is like that, from rumor to reality without knowing very well how. It is the sign of the NBA in which anything is possible, especially if players like Kyrie and Durant are at stake; the first jumped from Cleveland to Boston and the second from Oklahoma City to San Francisco Bay. They finally met in Brooklyn, got on maybe because no one else understood them, and started calling Harden. The rest is a story that now stops in Boston with Kyrie accelerating to the Finals. If everything goes as it seems it will, what the Celtics lacked.