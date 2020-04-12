Nick Kyrgios He still does not bite his tongue and does not miss an opportunity to offer comments as forceful as they are disconcerting. The Australian is showing his most caring side in this coronavirus quarantine by helping the underprivileged, but he got into one of his traditional troubles by responding to Noah Rubin. The American player thanked the newspaper L`Equipe for being named as one of the people who is doing the most for tennis right now. Kyrgios responded by recommending “stop reading that shit.”

Why would you not feel worthy regardless of making this list or not? You do great work. You are a great tennis player. Stop reading into this shit https://t.co/OFqCjBTx5R – Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) April 12, 2020

