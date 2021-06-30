Kyrgios, to Carla Suárez: “Total legend”

06/30/2021 at 3:43 PM CEST

The australian Nick kyrgios praised the Spanish Carla Suarez, which this Tuesday said goodbye to the Wimbledon tournament planting a battle against the world number one, Ashleigh barty.

Kyrgios, which maintains an excellent relationship with Carla, wrote on Twitter “Total legend”, in reference to the Spanish tennis player, who fought a beautiful battle with Barty on the center court.

The Canarian said goodbye to the central applause, and with her mother in tears in the stands. The wayward Australian knows and admires Carla for years and even trained together before Kyrgios be measured at Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon two years ago.

“We talked sometime, even to play mixed doubles,” said the Spanish tennis player at the time, who will retire at the end of the season, after the US Open.

Kyrgios his first round match against the French will end this Wednesday Ugo Humbert, while it will also play the mixed doubles table with the American Venus williams.