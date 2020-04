Nick Kyrgios He has surprised his own and strangers by sharing the image of one of his arms a few hours ago on his social networks. The Australian has used the confinement to tattoo it almost entirely, including in it the figures of Lebron James and Kobe Bryant, with tremendous realism. Nick’s passion for basketball is known to all, which is clearly reaffirmed with this tattoo so great and unusual in the world of tennis.

