Kyrgios responds to Ruud: “We all know that you steal points in those tournaments”

Tweet from Casper ruud in which he asked to be asked Nick kyrgios about his favorite clay court contest quickly went viral on Twitter. Consequently, it didn’t take long for the Australian to reply, who wrote “It’s classic (referring to the question). Casper you’re a good player, but we all know that you steal points through those tournaments (laughs)”. Ruud is coming off champion in the last two championships (Bastad and Gstaad) and, in addition, he is in the semifinals of Kitzbuhel, where he will try to complete the closing triplet on the clay tour.

Hahahaha this is classic. @ CasperRuud98 you are a good player. But we all know you stealing points through those tournaments haha. – Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) July 29, 2021