Kyrgios resigns from the Olympic Games dispute and explains his reasons

Nick kyrgios He has shown great honesty by giving up one of his great dreams as an athlete so that another player can take advantage of an experience that would not allow him to get to his best level. And is that the news that Tokyo Olympics 2021 They will be played behind closed doors, without an audience in the stands, it has been a setback for many and Nick recognizes that his tennis was not going to be competitive in those circumstances and that he will take advantage of it to fully recover physically. He is aware that this may have been his last chance to be an Olympian and explains that he knows himself, and that is why he does not see it viable to compete in these circumstances.

Olympics. pic.twitter.com/ydj1V7jh2t – Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) July 8, 2021