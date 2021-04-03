Kyrgios recalls from Australia his best points on the circuit

Nick Kyrgios, number 51 in the ranking at 25, has only played two tournaments since the start of the pandemic and both were in Australia last February.

Since he lost in the third round of the first ‘Grand Slam’ with Dominic Thiem, he has not been seen again in an official competition.

Perhaps for this reason, the Canberra tennis player feels nostalgic for his best time and remembers the best points played throughout his career on his social networks. Kyrgios, who precisely does not like playing on clay very much, according to him because it dirties his socks, is signed up for the Barcelona Open Sabadell that was presented yesterday in Barcelona and will be held from April 17 to 25.