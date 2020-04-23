Nick Kyrgios, always against the current. There comes a point that one no longer knows if he is against some measures or facts only to take the opposite and be news. The Australian tennis player has been the first professional to be contrary to the proposal to unify the ATP and WTA in a single association.

Kyrgios wrote on Twitter “we should not unite”, after yesterday already showed its refusal to this initiative. The aussie is, for the moment, the only one that has shown its rejection of this proposal, which is supported by Federer, Nadal, Muguruza, Halep and many other tennis players.

Did anyone ask the majority of the ATP what they think about merging with the WTA and how it is good for us? – Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) April 22, 2020

“Has anyone asked the majority of ATP what they think about merger with the WTA and how good is it for us? “said the wayward Australian player, currently ranked.

We shouldn’t merge – Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) April 23, 2020

Hey @rogerfederer as you know per our discussions I completely agree that it would be great to get out of this world crisis with the union of men’s and women’s tennis in one only organization https://t.co/ fTCfvMiU4G – Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) April 22, 2020

