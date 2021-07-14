“Kyrgios must play whenever he wants, if he is not happy the chairs fly and the rackets break”

It says Pat cash in words collected by Ubitennis, in which he analyzes the options that Nick kyrgios re-enlisted the tennis elite in a very peculiar way. The former Wimbledon champion underlines the great talent of his compatriot, but also how difficult it will be for him to play continuously. “He has enormous potential, he has all the shots and the ability to do great things, but he has to enjoy himself. He has made it clear that the bubbles and competing without an audience does not go with him and I understand that,” says Cash.

“It’s great to see you when you really have fun and want to play tennis, you have to take care of your happiness because if you compete when you don’t feel like it, we already know what happens: the chairs fly and the rackets break. In any case, what you have to do It is working very hard to get in shape on a physical level. Two weeks is not enough, but that requires months of discipline. That is why I find it difficult for me to compete with a certain level of consistency, no matter how much I can beat anyone, “he said.