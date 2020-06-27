The Australian Nick Kyrgios has lashed out again, and this time with some sarcasm, against the ATP and the US Tennis Federation. (USTA) for the celebration of the American tour and the US Open, when pointing out in response to a graph on the evolution of COVID 19 in that country: “We did it America. We have flattened the curve.”

06/27/2020 at 16:36 CEST

SPORT.ES

Kyrgios, who even went on to say that he would appear at the US Open in an EPI suit, It was hard when it was learned that the American hard court tennis tour would begin on August 14 with the tournaments in Washington, where he defends the title, Cincinnati and the great American, the latter two at the Flushing Meadows facilities.

Kyrgios’s phrase occurs just a day after The United States broke its daily record of COVID-19 infections this Friday at 45,330, bringing confirmed cases in the world’s worst-hit pandemic country to 2,462,057, according to the independent Johns Hopkins University count, and 124,978 dead.

After his harsh attacks on Novak Djokovic for holding Adria Tour without precautions to avoid COVID-19 infections and the subsequent positives of both Novak and Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki In addition to coaches and some of the wives, the Australian tennis player has put his sights on the USTA. It again pours serious attacks, yes, pulling sarcasm towards acts that it does not share, such as, in this case, the return of the ATP circuit.