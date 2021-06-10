Kyrgios gets off Queen’s. Feliciano will take his place

Problems continue to Nick kyrgios. If a few weeks ago he reported that he could not play the Stuttgart tournament due to injury, a few hours ago he reported that he will not be in the Queen’s tournament either. The Australian has not played an official match since the last Australian Open when he lost in the third round to Austrian Dominic Thiem. At the moment all are doubts about Kyrgios that puts more and more in danger his participation in Wimbledon, one of his favorite tournaments. His spot in the Queen’s main draw will be filled by Spaniard Feliciano López.