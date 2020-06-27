The increase in cases in various areas of the United States and the positive for Novak Djokovic’s coronavirus during his Adria Tour tournament, in which Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki were also infected. They continue to outrage the world of tennis, which now questions the return to competition in events such as the US Open.

One of the most critical of holding the US Open has been Nick Kyrgios. The Australian shared a tweet from the American television program with a graph showing the upturn in cases in the United States and with the ironic comment “We did it, America. We flattened the curve” along with the message “US OPEN” and the emoji raising his hands to his face as a sign of indignation. Hours earlier Kyrgios, who was already reticent when it came to playing in New York, commented on a tweet by journalist Ben Rothenberg in which he said that “Maybe we should suspend all sport until there is a vaccine”, following the four positives that have been detected on the PGA Tour golf, to which Kyrgios replied: “It could be one of your best tweets.”

Is it just me or is it insane US Open is still planning to go ahead? 🤔 Players testing positive on COVID19 🙈 So basicly if 1 person tests positive at the US Open, everyone needs to quarantaine for 2 weeks right? Which means they only THEN cancel the tournament or what? 🤔 – Kirsten Flipkens (@FlipperKF) June 25, 2020

One of the last critical voices is that of the Belgian tennis player Kirsten Flipkens, who on her social networks stated that she did not understand how the US Open was going ahead. “Is it me or is it crazy that the US Open is still planned to go ahead? The tennis players have tested positive on COVID-19. So if a person tests positive at the US Open we all need to be quarantined for two weeks, right? Which would mean that only then would they cancel the tournament? “

Just got announced that the US Open will go ahead WITHOUT qualifying. Players weren’t consulted. I thought I did enough to qualify – LL goat, on tour for over a decade, main draw wins. But i guess qualifying doesn’t matter. Disgusting. – Peter Polansky (@PPolansky) June 24, 2020

Canadian Peter Polansky was also critical of the US Open. On this occasion the criticism of the tennis player focused on the absence of a previous phase when playing the tournament, making it almost impossible to play the final draw of the Grand Slam. “They just announced that the US Open will be held without a previous round. The players have not been consulted. I thought I have done enough to play the preview, the best lucky loser or for being on the circuit for a decade or for wins in the main draw. But I guess the previous one doesn’t matter. It’s disgusting”.