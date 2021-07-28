Kyrgios debuts in Atlanta with victory

Australian tennis player Nick kyrgios debuted in the ATP 250 in Atlanta 2021 with a hard-fought win over the South African Kevin Anderson which he defeated 7-6 (4) and 6-3 in a match with hardly any exchanges and where the serve was key in the future of the match. The tennis player also got 15 direct aces for the 10 of his rival, key especially in the first set when the match was decided in the tiebreaker. Players like Brandon nakashima (vs Bryde Trent 6-1, 6-7 (5) and 6-4) or Jack sock (vs Ricardas Berankis by 6-7 (4), 6-4 and 7-5).