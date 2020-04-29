Whether we like the player and his character or not, we must at least recognize an undeniable quality in Nick Kyrgios: the art of not using the tongue of wood. He recalled it on Instagram by publicly criticizing Dominic Thiem’s ​​choice not to pay a penny to the solidarity fund created by the tennis world to help players in financial difficulty due to the coronavirus epidemic.

“He still doesn’t understand the problem. We at the top are overpaid. It’s about helping where we can. Put yourself in their shoes,” said the Australian.

A response to recent statements by Thiem, who said in an interview with an Austrian newspaper, the Kronen Zeitung, “that none of these poorly ranked players are struggling to survive. None of these poorly ranked players are struggling to survive. Any year round, I see a lot of them who don’t give everything to tennis. Many are not very professional. I don’t see why I should give them money. I prefer to give to people or institutions that have it No job in the world guarantees you great success at the start of your career, “he said.

No tennis before mid-July, at least

The solidarity fund was launched at the instigation of the ATP (male circuit), the WTA (female circuit), the ITF (international federation) and the four Grand Slams to help players deprived of income during the confinement. Stopped since early March, the season should not resume before mid-July at least. Beyond this initiative concerning the world of tennis, Kyrgios volunteered at the beginning of the month to deliver free food to the most underprivileged during confinement.

“Don’t be embarrassed and don’t be afraid to send me a message. I would be more than happy to be able to share what I have. Even just to (ask for) a packet of pasta, a piece of bread or some I would drop it on your doorstep, no questions asked, “said the current 40th world in a” liked “message more than 98,000 times on Instagram.