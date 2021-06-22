Kyrgios confirms that he will play Wimbledon 2021 while streaming a game on the game console

Nick kyrgios A character has been forged that is already difficult to interpret and many do not know if they are outraged or amused. The Australian gamer has become fond of being a gamer and broadcasts his game console games on Twitch for very notable audiences. We had almost forgotten that he was a professional tennis player, until in the middle of his game today he informed everyone that this was his last day in Australia before traveling to London on Wednesday 23 June. He will arrive without any tournament played since the 2021 Australian Open and will have few days to acquire competitive rhythm.

