Nick Kyrgios He has implemented what he promised just 24 hours ago. The Australian returned to show off his most solidary version when he made himself available to everyone who had serious economic difficulties due to the coronavirus, lending himself to help them not starve and overcome this situation. A day later, he shared a story on his Instagram where he communicated that he was going to start distributing food among those who had contacted him, and reaffirmed his predisposition to continue listening and helping those most in need.

Well done NK, in times like these you see how people react and, once again, like the bushfires you’re looking to help others. As someone who has traveled with Nick for a while this comes as no shock – hopefully people are starting to see the real Nick ..

—- pic.twitter.com/Zcu3RsaycT – Matt Reid (@ MattReid12345) April 7, 2020

