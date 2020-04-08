The Australian tennis player, Nick Kyrgios, has offered help during the coronavirus pandemic, and has initiated a campaign to bring food to your home people who cannot go shopping or who do not have money and need food.

Through Instagram, under the hashtag #JoinTheCause, he encouraged those most in need to ask for what is missing and not worry about the inconvenience.

“If someone does not have a job, or times are difficult and therefore they do not have food, please do not go to sleep on an empty stomach. Do not be ashamed to send me a private message. I will be more than pleased to share what I have. Even if it’s just a box of noodles, bread or a little milk. I’ll leave it in front of your door, “insisted number 40 of the ATP ranking.

With so many requests, today another publication has come up explaining how he is carrying out this campaign and ensures that he does what he can in the face of so many requests, which come to him from abroad.

“Today I went to the supermarket to buy many things, everything I could, with my friend Daniel. These are difficult times, I am receiving all your messages and I will try to help in any way I can “Kyrgios commented.

“It is difficult for me, being in Canberra, to be able also help people who write to me from abroad. Be strong, I will do everything I can “, finished the player.

