The announcement of the positive of Novak Djokovic was the icing on the cake for Nick Kyrgios to finally break loose on social media.

06/23/2020 at 16:28

CEST

The Australian tennis player is tired of receiving criticism for his behavior on the court and for sometimes skipping the unwritten rules of tennis. Is someone different from who He has often been accused of being irresponsible.

Many are the tennis players who have questioned the attitude of the Australian, one of them Djokovic who Kyrgios assured a few days ago that “I can not stand”.

The peculiar Australian tennis player has already criticized and accused the Adria Tour of being irresponsible, but with Djokovic positive he was fierce in his criticism. Kyrgios wrote a very tough tweet against Djokovic: “Prayers for all the players who have contracted the Covid-19. Don’t ever say anything to me again about what I’ve done that was ‘irresponsible’ or that was classified as ‘stupid’. This takes the palm & rdquor;, reads the message that accompanies the video of the night party where you can see Djokovic and other players dancing and singing without shirts.

Prayers up to all the players that have contracted Covid – 19. Don’t @ me for anything I’ve done that has been ‘irresponsible’ or classified as ‘stupidity’ – this takes the cake. https://t.co/lVligELgID – Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 23, 2020

Kyrgios already has what he wanted. He has an open front with Djokovic for a long time and now the Serbian has put the arguments on a tray to criticize him without complexes.