Kyrgios, angry: “I have never felt so insulted”

Updated 04/28/2021 – 15:51

After giving up competing in tournaments after the Australian Open due to the pandemic, Nick Kyrgios, who has confirmed that he will play for ATP Mallorca, was angry with those who have compared him to his compatriot Bernard Tomic.

Thus, in his social networks, Kyrgios assured that “I have been compared to Bernard Tomic, I have never felt so insulted. Does he have a foundation? Has it been successful? Helped raise money for Australia’s bushfires. And as for the successful thing, I mean that I have won the big four, “he said, referring to the fact that he has beaten Djokovic, Nadal, Federer and Andy Murray at least once.

Kyrgios play ATP Mallorca

On the other hand, Kyrgios confirmed his participation in the ATP Mallorca Championships which will be held on grass at the Mallorca Country Club in Calvi from June 19 to 26, as announced this Wednesday by the tournament organizers.

Kyrgios communicated his presence in Mallorca through a video during the official presentation of the tournament which was attended, among others, by Catalina Cladera, president of the Consell de Mallorca, Alfonso Rodríguez, mayor of Calvi, Toni Nadal and Edwin Weindorfer, director and promoter of ATP Mallorca.

Toni Nadal highlighted at the press conference the importance of having a tennis player of the stature of Kyrgios in the tournament, “a player very followed throughout the world, who always guarantees the show, and hopefully he is in the final with Jaume (Munar ) “, joked the uncle and former coach of Rafa Nadal.

The Spanish Feliciano Lpez and Fernando Verdasco, waiting for the completion of the efforts that the organizers are carrying out with other tennis players of various nationalities.

When asked if Rafa Nadal, winner of 20 Grand Slam titles, will be in the tournament, Toni replied that he does not know: “You have to ask (his coach) Carlos Moy that,” he said.

The celebration of the Mallorca Championships marks the return of an ATP tournament to the island 19 years later and during its development, the sanitary measures dictated by the authorities will be scrupulously followed, as the organizers made clear at the press conference.

Capacity of 1,500 spectators



The matches will be played on natural grass courts with a maximum capacity of 1,500 spectators in the stands and the singles and doubles tables are made up of 28 and 16 doubles pairs, respectively.

The amount of the cash prizes is yet to be confirmed, “following the ATP’s criteria that these amounts can be adapted according to existing public restrictions in each territory,” the organization pointed out.

Local authorities and promoters have highlighted the great importance of the celebration of ATP Mallorca on the island, both in terms of sports and in promoting tourism on the island.

According to a study by the organizers, the economic impact of the tournament in the Mallorcan town of Calvi, host of the matches, could be around 24 million euros.