Kyra Sedgwick recounted the embarrassing moment she made at Tom Cruise’s house



Tom Cruise.

Photo: Alex Edelman / AFP / Getty Images

After an unforgettable anecdote at the home of Tom cruise, Kyra sedgwick She said, not without irony, that the actor did not invite her to participate in any other celebration within the walls of his home.

During the program The Drew Barrymore Show, the 55-year-old actress related a funny story that occurred in the house of the protagonist of ‘Mission Impossible’ during a glamorous dinner that she attended 30 years ago with her husband Kevin Bacon.

The couple had been invited to a star-studded dinner at the home of Cruise and Nicole Kidman, who was then his wife. Everything was proceeding normally until a detail inside the house caught Sedgwick’s attention. “It’s a pretty good story. It was an embarrassing moment, but fun“The actress first summed up during her conversation with Barrymore.

“I was pregnant, very pregnant, and they invited us to dinner. He had worked with Tom (in Born on the Fourth of July) and Kev (Bacon) was shooting ‘A Matter of Honor’ with him. They were Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, because she was also in the movie, Rob Reiner, Nicole (Kidman), “he added.

She then revealed: “It was one of those nights that I am not often invited to… And there was some kind of mantel on a fireplace and I saw a little button under the mantel and I wondered, ‘What is that button?’ So I pushed it. ” Sedgwick admitted that he expected something “interesting” to happen if he activated the mechanism, but when he saw that nothing happened, his curiosity only increased. “So I tapped Tom on the shoulder and said, ‘I pressed that button,’ and he said, ‘Did you touch that button?’ And I replied, ‘Yes, I pressed that button.’ And he says: ‘That’s the panic button‘”.

Sedgwick then explained that the police arrived and had to suspend everything they were doing because of the uproar. “They had to see Tom… I think there were more than five police cars, it was something… They didn’t invite me anymore”, Concluded the story of his anecdote between laughs.