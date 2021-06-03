Kymeta achieves ISO 9001 global quality certification

The certification further confirms the quality and reliability of Kymeta and its next generation of connectivity solutions.

Kymeta (www.kymetacorp.com), the communications company that globalizes mobile devices, is proud to announce that it has received ISO 9001: 2015 certification. ISO 9001: 2015 is the most recognized quality management standard in the world. This standard was selected to validate Kymeta’s quality management system specifically to meet the quality expectations and requirements of Kymeta’s customers, partners and suppliers.

The International Organization for Standardization developed the ISO 9001: 2015 standard to standardize quality management systems in multiple industries. Setting the standard for quality management system performance, ISO certification validates that Kymeta has the right processes in place to support the broader business strategy. Focusing on risk-based thinking and responsibility in all organizational processes helps improve communications, efficiency, and the implementation of continuous improvement.

“Kymeta’s culture is built on commitment to both our customers and our employees,” said Walter Berger, President and Chief Operating Officer of Kymeta. “We want to incorporate quality into all processes and each employee is accountable for quality. We are deeply committed to the timely delivery of high-quality and reliable products and services, delighting our customers and providing superior quality customer support. A Through ISO 9001: 2015 certification, Kymeta has validated its quality management system to provide the necessary processes to support our commitment. “

The path to certification requires time and dedication on the part of all Kymeta employees. After a year of significant growth, including during the disruptions caused by COVID-19, Kymeta made progress towards improving corporate policies, procedures and tools to ensure scalable and repeatable delivery of high-quality products and services.

Kymeta’s quality management system helps ensure that Kymeta’s customers, partners and suppliers receive consistent, high-quality products and services, which in turn provides many business benefits. Kymeta supports connectivity services through the design and assembly of flat screen satellite terminals. The quality management system helps drive the maturity of key processes such as customer service, new product introductions, connectivity services, supply chain activities, and manufacturing, as examples. Kymeta’s quality management system (QMS) provides a clear, practical, and comprehensive approach to the vital components of a successful organization that prioritizes mission and positions Kymeta well for the next round of corporate growth.

About Kymeta

Kymeta unlocks the potential of broadband satellite connectivity, combined with cellular networks, to meet the high demand for ever-changing communications and the globalization of mobile telephony. Lepton Global Solutions, a Kymeta company, is home to the company’s satellite connectivity solutions and brings to the market unique, comprehensive, out-of-the-box joint solutions based on best-in-class, customized and consumer-focused technologies and services that meet and exceed customer mission requirements. These solutions, in conjunction with the company’s first-of-its-kind flat-panel satellite antenna and Kymeta Connect ™ services provide revolutionary mobile connectivity in satellite and hybrid cellular-satellite networks to customers around the world. Backed by US and international patents and licenses, the Kymeta terminal responds to the need for lightweight, slim, and high-performance communication systems that do not require mechanical components to target a satellite. Kymeta makes it easy to connect to any vehicle, boat or fixed platform.

Kymeta is a privately held company based in Redmond, Washington.

For more information, go to kymetacorp.com.

