Kymco MXU 700 test in 4×4 (+ Video)

You already know that at Diariomotor we are great fans of 4×4, and that is why today we bring you a very special video. Today we put an ATV to the test, the Kymco MXU 700 quad that just hit the market, and The reason for this test is to discover what this type of off-road vehicle offers and why they could be the perfect option for those who are looking for an efficient, fun and, above all, affordable all-rounder.

What is an ATV?

An ATV is what is popularly known as a quad, however under this denomination of All Terrain Vehicle in English, or off-road vehicle in Spanish, Different types and designs are also included, such as UTV or the most fashionable Side by Side.

The aim of these vehicles is to offer the best (and worst) of two worlds, that of 2 and 4 wheels in a single product., also focusing on off-road possibilities given the features they can offer. The city is not a comfortable setting for ATVs, although years ago they were the fashionable vehicle among the youngest, its true reason for being is away from asphalt and traffic, either as a work vehicle or for recreational use.

Current legislation allows these vehicles to be considered based on their characteristics as light quadricycles, non-light quadricycles and special vehicles, the latter being the most widely used name and the one worn by our mounts today. But the most important thing you should know in this regard is that, With the B license, the car license, you can drive any approved ATV. And that friends, it is something very interesting for those who are looking for a cheap, simple and really effective SUV.

Advantages and disadvantages of a quad

Once you know that you can drive a quad, it is time to see its advantages and disadvantages, since they are quite special vehicles when it comes to driving them.

On the positive side we find that These ATVs offer great off-road performance at a low price, adding a lot of robustness and simplicity to develop any function, in addition to a very large component of enjoymentBecause driving any of these vehicles in offeoad is quite an experience.

By cons, quads require special handling that, although it resembles that of a motorcycle due to the position of the rider, it has nothing to do with it. Having four wheels close together and a high center of gravity make it necessary to manage turns and inertia very well so as not to lose control. And in the same way, the protection of the driver is null against impacts or external agents, always having to be provided with a helmet, gloves and the equipment that we may need.

And having said that, we are going to know what the Kymco MXU offers.

They are very fun “toys”, but to the limit you have to know how to carry them. Therefore, if you are a beginner in the world of quad, the ideal is to make hands with the MXU 300

Kymco MXU 300: 5,599 euros

The MXU 300 is the smallest model in Kymco’s new ATV range, although in the future there will also be an intermediate version 550. This 300 is for sale for 5,599 euros and offers a simple recipe that seeks, above all, balance.

Its size and contained weight (220 Kg) take oil out of its 22 hp engine, with 4×2 traction on the rear axle, suspension with monoshock at the rear, winch at the front and tow ball at the rear. To get started in this world, it is a very consistent mount. To start in this world, it is a very coherent mount.

Kymco MXU 700: 11,899 euros

The MXU 700, for a price of 11,899 euros, is the top-of-the-range version. In this case we find a vehicle that uses a single cylinder 695 cc and 46.60 hp engine, connectable all-wheel drive, front differential lock, reduction gear, power steering, independent suspension and right-foot-operated ABS brakes.

We are not only facing a more powerful, faster and capable quad, but also an ATV that offers a substantial improvement in traction, handling and maneuverability. Taking into account the size and weight gain (373 Kg), the extras such as ABS, the power steering or the independent suspension are to be appreciated, as they are what make the differences when we take such a mount to the limit in off-road.

With everything connected, the Kymco MXU 700 goes literally anywhere

Impressions at the controls of the MXU 700

The test day that Kymco had prepared for us to test the MXU 700 could not be more spectacular: first of all because of the stage, well the entire test was carried out along the impressive peaks of the Aragonese Pyrenees (in the province of Huesca), secondly because of the diversity of terrain, thus being able to check the true limit of such a vehicle, and thirdly, because You can already imagine how much fun we had recording this analysis for you.

But let’s get down to business, which is what matters. My experience with ATVs comes from far, therefore I knew well the strengths and weaknesses of this type of vehicle. So the first thing I have to admit is that the MXU 700 left me pleasantly surprised, and mostly positive. We are literally before a vehicle capable of overcoming any obstaclewith power to spare and even more traction. What’s more It is an ATV that makes riding easy, comfortable, and even fun, something unusual for quads when we push them to the limit.

In fact I tell you more, Even in the most difficult places with the presence of mud, water, snow and steep slopes, the MXU proved to be able to overcome them even without connecting the 4×4 or the reduction gear.. That is to say, at the cost of more gas, a little less control and a little more suffering, with the 4×2 we can get out of almost any situation, which gives a good account of the capabilities of this type of machine. With everything connected, we can get more benefit and control from this quad, which is crucial if we are thinking of using the front winch or the tow ball (both installed as standard).

Further, although a priori I had my doubts, the independent suspension has turned out to be a success, something that results in a significant gain in comfort, as well as the power steering, as it makes life easier for us when it comes to maneuvering and taking the vehicle where we want. We must bear in mind that these vehicles, and the environment for which they are designed, are not made to circulate at high speeds, but the truth is that we can exceed 80-90 km / h with relative ease. And that is why The only point for improvement, which is not bad, I have found when braking, because I have missed a more forceful answer at the time of demanding the maximum of his 4 discs.