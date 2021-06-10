Kymco 400 Xciting S TCI, test in the day to day (2/3)

In the first part of this Kymco 400 Xciting S test, we took the scooter out of its comfort zone by traveling to Portugal. Now it is time to play in its field, in the environment in which it will be used the most, we try it in the city, going to work or shopping and other daily moments.

Days 3 and 4 City, work and other everyday moments.

As I told you before, with this Kymco, you can travel, knowing that with this Kymco you will do above all what I did on days 3 and 4. These days I moved on urban and interurban commutes, went to work, did the shopping …

By city It does not seem that you have 200 kilos between your legs, it moves with great agility, you can meander between cars given its angle of turn and it runs a lot, more than enough, to avoid most of the cases that you will have in your day to day. The load capacity of sports scooters is not the best, this Kymco was provided with a cute top case, in which a helmet could fit. Under the seat, although not as much as you would like, you have more space than meets the eye. As only the front part of the seat is raised, you do not see that there is also a gap under the rear. In this hole I could fit a helmet lying down, although in a very fair way. Also in the front it has two holes, one where you can leave the wallet and there is still space left over, the other is provided with a USB charging port, I have to say that my mobile did not fit, perhaps I would have made it a little bigger and with some velcro type system so that the mobile is not hitting. The compartments are watertight, when washing the Kymco, I purposely sprayed that part with water and not a drop entered. If it rains, don’t worry, what you have inside won’t get wet.

3 fresh salmon fillets, half a kilo of prawns, 2 sea bass, 2 bags of wet cat food, minced meat, 1 liter of milk, 1 cooked preparation, fillets … this may seem like a shopping list, it is and it was what I put in the hollow of the seat. There were two bags, they entered, with what I can tell you is that you can go make a purchase for 2 to 4 days (it depends on what you eat) and you can take it to the Kymco. In the Top Case of the Kymco it was the size of a helmet, surely there will be bigger ones, but you take away that sporty and harmonious aroma.

For your day to day, it is very good and has enough resources to enjoy it on weekends and holidays. Chassis and engine are responsible.

It goes very well in intercity routes, does very well in the city, consumes little and something of which Kymco boasts, pollutes even less than the limits of what is required. It is the only manufacturer that shows the amount of emissions that its models emit. In fact, I thought of starting this article based on that ecology, calling him captain planet for that care for the environment, but I backed off, because of course he takes care of him but he has a bad boy look.

The ground clearance is fine, the first feeling when you get on is that the seat is somewhat high, 805mm but remember, this scooter wants to be a motorcycle and I remember stopping at the traffic lights with one foot on the ground, as if it were a traditional motorcycle. You can put both, but I felt comfortable like that.

Special mention I want to make for the brakes and traction control. The truth is that it brakes wonderfully, I did some emergency braking and the tire nails very well on the asphalt, it seemed to me that the seat, which dries very well and quickly, slides more than it should. This is a personal perception and as a counterweight, the more it slides, the more you can move on it when passing between cars, parking … The Traction Control also works correctly, on wet asphalt it is its terrain, but if there is pebbles works somewhat worse. Am I honest? My father’s first whatsapp was “36 hp and it has traction control, the world is ending.” But when you stop bragging, you think that having more security measures makes it better, but better than better, and having such good brakes, abs and traction control makes you have an extra security in complicated situations that will be given to you, especially in the city.

Other citizen comforts of this Kymco that attracted me were how easy it is to put the stand, it has a kickstand (like motorcycles), the feeling of lightness in motion, its consumption and its brakes and engine. To your question of Is this Kymco a good buy if I’ll only do city? the answer yes, But you will waste its good 400 engine and its cycle part, if you only do the city, a 125 is worth it, but you miss having a good motorcycle for the city and for running errands outside of it. In the city it defends itself very well against a 125 or a 250, some have their best and worst things, but the kymco is clearly superior to these when you leave the city.

Brief experiment with my wife, the Kymco with two passengers.

I had yet to test the kymco with two people and how this goes for stories I’ll tell you one now.

Oscar (the editor) went to get his wife at work by surprise, Laura (the editor’s wife) was surprised to see him at the door. The Kymco is so easy and fast around town that it costs a little less to do good deeds like this. What are you doing here, good, are you spying on me? to which Oscar answered half smiling, -yes, but I also came to test this motorcycle with you.

Laura took her helmet from the topcase, Oscar opened the footrests, good quality, reminded him of a sports bike. Uff is very high, where I go up. Laura get on the other side, go up the part where the exhaust is not and go up as you go up on our motorcycle. And so he did, he leaned on a footrest and climbed up. Laura noticed as soon as she got on it that the topcase had a padded part and was very comfortable. How comfortable is churri (the editor). Oscar, while taking his wife home, was thinking, above all, of how surprisingly little it was noticeable to carry Laura behind. Laura, said Oscar, how’s that diet going? Laura, who seemed to enjoy the ride, replied, “too slow.” Indeed, Oscar thought, the ease with which he carried the Kymco with two, compared to his usual motorcycle, was not the result of a few kilos less. He lost very little maneuverability while driving, he thought it was a great motorcycle to go with a passenger, the torque he had on the underside was plenty enough to start at traffic lights with speed. Are you comfortable Laura? -A lot of. What do you like the most about the motorcycle? Laura thought a bit … the sound the turn signals make. An a priori opinion lacking in value, but Oscar was left with one very important thing. Laura did not complain about anything on the way, it was so comfortable and safe that they began to talk about everyday things.

End.

My conclusion these days was that this Kymco 400 is doing very well in the city and gives you a feeling of great security. You can use it only by city, but you will miss that ease that this scooter has to make intercity trips. If you were to use it only in the city, you could consider buying something with less cylinder capacity but you would take away the possibility of this scooter, which is not used only in leisure time, surely at some point, you have to leave the city center to do something. If you live outside the center and want to use it to go to work, clear the traffic jam, park next to the office, the Kymco 400 Exciting S will be your great companion in that strip from Monday to Friday work.

In the next and last part of this test, you will discover something revealing about the Kymco, the first impressions after seeing it and trying it, you will also discover that this scooter is not only great for your day to day (work), we will make a trip to the Sierra de Gredos.