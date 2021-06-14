Kymco 400 Xciting S TCI, not only a scooter (3/3)

Last delivery of the Kymco Xciting S 400 test. In the first part, we went on a trip to Portugal. In the second, we use it in the city and everyday activities and in the latter, we tell you the first impressions as soon as we see and try the scooter.

Days 1 and 2, it’s not just a scooter

When I was about to get in touch with the Kymco 400, I looked up some information about it. I was surprised that it was the most powerful engine in the category, I was surprised by its design, do you remember the first Xciting? The first time I moved it while standing still it was heavy, of course, the mind has the meaning of a scooter that I described to you from the RAE previously, once you guess that this scooter wants to be a motorcycle, it weighs less, while on the move you wouldn’t say you carry a 200 kilo motorcycle. I adjusted the brake levers a bit, I was surprised that they had the option of being able to regulate them. The first few meters with it struck me because of how comfortable it is and how little it slows down when it stops accelerating. It seems that it enters a very dead standstill, as if it were a sailboat. That certainly helps consumption. I did a few things and then do something revealing and I’m falling for now as I write these lines. After an hour, I decided to take her to the Sierra de Gredos. As soon as you take it, you will feel that it is going very well in the city, but that this bike wants something more than city.

A scooter, yes or yes, some worse and others better, go well in the city, but this Kymco whispered in my ear, should we go out ?.

With the dome low, like the city, I went to the highway, the truth is that at rates 120 or 130 it goes well as long as you don’t do many kilometers. Maybe a little extra air reached the helmet, when I was going through the curves of Gredos, I thought: this motorcycle is also very valid for day trips, do not be ashamed, wear a motorcycle because you will reach speeds in which the mosquitoes will look like needles Look well equipped because this bike gives you so much confidence that you will want to get into the corners fast. I can tell you that I enjoyed it in the Sierra de Gredos. Thanks to those feelings, he had decided that before leaving this Kymco, he would take a long trip. Because this scooter is a yes to everything and you are asking it, like that call I mentioned earlier.

The most powerful in its category, an app with a browser, good brakes with an adjustable lever. Price quality, it is one of the best alternatives

If most of the time you are going to use it to go to work in urban and interurban environments, with some weekend getaways, day trips, this Kymco is the best you can buy. I understand and share it, that romanticism of having change and brake on the foot, but the change and brake on the foot is not so comfortable on a day-to-day basis. Something like, if you had to plow a field or tow a trailer and then go for a snack you would choose a tractor, or a 4×4 SUV, then you would choose the tractor and you would go after work to have a drink with it. It would serve you better than the SUV for most of the day. It is a pretty rough example to tell you that this Kymco is one of the best options if you especially have in mind the activity from Monday to Friday. But also, Saturday and Sunday are not out of place.

Conclusions and technical data.

My conclusion is that Kymco has made one of the best, if not the best, 400 team on the market. Groundbreaking and sporty design, part cycle at the height of the engine, the most powerful in the category, ecological, with a well-designed app and browser. This is due to two factors, the great work of Kymco and the competition has rested on its laurels. Suzuki, Yamaha, BMW have 400 scooters, more expensive and not better. They are motorcycles that with respect to the Kymco, have lagged behind in technology and design. But about tastes, colors. What I can tell you is that surely the competition is not as Aristotelian as this Kymco. Perhaps I would not have dared to travel with the Suzuki Burgmans and company. With a 250, with Kymco’s own 300, surely you also have everything you want from Monday to Friday, but remember that the week has 7 days and that this kymco 400 will defend itself wonderfully on Saturdays and Sundays. To move around the city, I use a 100cc scooter, a lighter yes, but the first feeling after returning to it after the Kymco was “this should be prohibited”. There is a huge difference, especially in feeling safe not only for the cycle part, the power also gives security. In addition, at some point you will have to leave the city center and there the difference grows even more.

If you are going to have a motorcycle and you want it for everything, this Kymco can give you what you are looking for.

Among the things that I liked the most: cycle part, engine, consumption, ecology, design and that dares to do everything, gas cap, app to navigate and share experiences, mechanism to raise the screen, handbrake.

Among the things that I liked the least: emergency button, wide foot space, high central rib and you have to get used to not rubbing it, nervous steering in fast curves, way of interpreting roundabouts in navigation.

Brakes: two 280 mm floating discs with radial calipers and ABS system, daytime running light, full LED front light, double glove box with centralized electric lock, one of them with USB socket, adjustable brake levers, handbrake. Engine: 35.53 hp at 7500 rpm From 6399 euros with third party insurance included. Colors, Brown, Blue and Black.

If I had to give you one last headlineIt would be that with this Kymco you will dress as a biker. And that if you have several means of transport, it will surely be the one you use the most of all. It is not a motorcycle, but it is not a scooter either. What is more or what is less? It depends on you.

And colorin colorado this story is over.