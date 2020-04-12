Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian Jenner dynasty, was named by Forbes magazine as the youngest billionaire in the world.

April 11, 2020

According to Forbes, Kylie deserves to be named for the second consecutive year with this title for the empire that has built with his company Kylie Cosmetics.

Already in the past the specialized publication in economics and finance was criticized for including Kylie, because supposedly the young model has the media advantage of her famous family.

However, for Forbes analysts, she built her own business, which has made her currently have a fortune of around 1,000 million dollars.

“Yes, architect of her own success (although she has received a lot of help from her famous family, she did not inherit her business, she set it up),” he explains. Forbes in your article.

.