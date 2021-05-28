Kylie Minogue’s best self-gift for her 53 years

Kylie She has never followed an exercise routine or a strict diet and, in fact, last year she wanted to take advantage of her passion for wine to launch her own brand, which has achieved unexpected success even for her.

Now the artist has wanted to celebrate her birthday by announcing the launch of a rosé that will go on sale from July in the Harvey Nicholas department store in London and online at Kylieminoguewines.co for a price of 30 pounds or 42 dollars.

Fans of the singer can also enjoy a drink when they visit the terrace of Annabel’s Club in Mayfair throughout the summer.

“I was very moved by the incredible reaction to Kylie Minogue Wines. Having launched seven wines in less than a year, having sold more than a million bottles and being exported to four continents has been an absolutely amazing experience, “said the interpreter, through a statement.