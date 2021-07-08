Kylie Jenner’s semitransparent dress that reveals her rear and thong

Kylie jenner She showed off her voluptuous charms very closely and managed to raise the temperature of her more than 246 million loyal Instagram fans.

A few hours ago, the youngest of the Kardashian clan – Jenner, took the opportunity to publish a couple of photographs in which she appears posing in profile and from behind, Sheathed in a tight semitransparent dress that revealed her prominent rear and little thong.

“Good afternoon,” the businesswoman wrote in French on the postcards that have exceeded more than three million red hearts and almost 16 thousand comments in just three hours.

Kylie Jenner is undoubtedly a benchmark of beauty and sensuality at just 23 years old, which unleashes her fans to keep an eye on each step she takes to fill her with thousands of compliments where they always highlight how good she looks. That happened a few days ago, when she modeled in some pink leggings and a top, that stuck to his anatomy like a glove.

