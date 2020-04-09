The socialite is the youngest billionaire and has a great projection on social networks

Kylie Jenner.





Kylie Jenner She claims to be the youngest and wealthiest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and is that the businesswoman managed to transform her image into a business in the makeup industry. And while his mother, Kris Jenner, assures that her little girl managed to make her fortune “by herself”, much of her success is due to the projection given by the reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians. But how did Kylie come to build her empire? Here we tell you his secret.

Currently only on Instagram the socialite has more than 169 million followersIn other words, it is one of the main influencers that exist on the social network. This she has accomplished with a lot of interaction work with her fans, who follow her closely following her appearance on the show.

In 2016 he debuted with Kylie Cosmetics advertising their products only through their social networks.That is, Kylie at the beginning did not have to invest much in advertising, since practically his influence was enough to make his millions of fans buy his products. In that year he released three lip kits that were immediately finished. That’s when it became known that Kylie would be extremely successful. And the thing was just beginning.

The truth is that Kylie’s secret was to focus on what really obsessed her, this was makeup which has always been an important part of his life. Another one of his tricks was find your nicheThis was on par with the accelerated growth of his followers. Finally he managed to make the most of that exhibition.

So, for her 18th birthday, the smallest of the clan she was quoted even more than her famous sisters. There is no doubt that Kylie will have many great projects throughout her life and for now, it seems that her title of the youngest billionaire in the world you will not lose it.

