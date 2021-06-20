Kylie Jenner’s real reason for her lip augmentation | INSTAGRAM

After we saw her grow up in front of the cameras, and when she became one of the stars of the world famous reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, the 23-year-old beautiful girl, Kylie Jenner, finally spoke about one of the facial features that made her quite a mogul in the beauty industry: her celebrities lips.

It is not a secret that the millionaire’s lips are one of the most famous in the world, since she injected them to increase your volume, They became the most desired by many celebrities and people around the world, and also the most replicated, because we could say that she was the one who imposed the trend of voluminous lips, which is still valid today.

In the last meeting to say goodbye to the final episode of the program, the beautiful Stormi’s mother left nothing to the imagination and spoke openly about his controversial decision to enlarge her lips at an early age and how she turned one of her biggest insecurities into a super recognized company worldwide, her lipsticks, one of the most successful in the makeup world, as we all know.

In this way, she mentioned it in the entertainment piece of her reality show, clarifying that for her this is not a game: “I think my love for makeup began with my insecurity of my lips,” the young woman revealed to the presenter Andy Cohen He commented that this insecurity was generated because he had really small lips, and he had never really thought about it, until he gave me his first kisses and the boy said: “Oh God, you are so good at kissing, but you have such small lips” .

This comment clearly caused something negative within the youngest of the Jenners, and self-conscious about the situation, she affirmed that from that moment she felt that she was not worthy of being kissed, due to the size of her lips, this is where we make a careful call to people who like to make negative comments about someone’s physique, because They have no idea of ​​the actual damage they cause, although in this case it was for the better.

The young woman confessed that the size of her lips became one of her great insecurities, which led her to learn everything about how to apply makeup to make them look bigger, and thanks to that mishap, now we see her shining more than ever, and of course, with her beautiful lips making claws with lipstick sales, because everyone wants lips like Kylie’s.

“I had this insecurity because this boy said something to me once, then I became obsessed with makeup because it marked my lips too much and that made me feel safe”, now, a few years later, Kylie put her insecurities aside and founded her famous and super successful worldwide, Kylie Cosmetics company, after injecting fillers to enlarge her lips.

Later, he created his other company, Kylie Skin, where we find all kinds of skin care products, since, we know that with the excessive use of makeup the skin of the face can suffer some repercussions, aware of this, it also has available items that help her clients’ faces keep looking super hydrated, healthy and beautiful, even with a lot of makeup, just like she does for her photo shoots or social gatherings.