The model Anastasia Karanikolaou is also in quarantine, separated from the minor of the Jenners

Anastasia Karanikolaou has become increasingly relevant in the world of celebrities by becoming Kylie Jenner’s inseparable friend, which has given him great visibility and more than 7 million followers on Instagram.

Same social network where the model has posted provocative images from his bed, where she was remarkably naked, talking about their cravings during quarantine.

“I want to go in and out”, Anastasia wrote of a couple of fast food emojis, implying that I wanted to go outside for a hamburger and fries.

Previously, the socialite caused great fury by showing cooking in underwear to invite all her followers to stay home throughout the duration of the isolation arrangement and thus decrease the contagion curve of the COVID-19.

.