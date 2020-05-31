© Kylie Jenner would have lied about her fortune and is no longer listed by Forbes as a billionaire

Kylie Jenner received in 2019 the title as the youngest billionaire in the world, which was renewed in 2020. A fact that went around the world, as it was surprising to learn that the youngest of the Kardashian clan was the one with the greatest fortune.

According to Forbes magazine, the businesswoman would have filed altered tax returns, in which the amount of money earned since ‘Kylie Cosmetics’ possibly increased.

All of this would have been to be listed as the youngest billionaire in the worldor, title given by this renowned magazine. In turn, this publication ensured that the businesswoman and her mother work with accountants who lie in these statements.

In the article ‘Inside Kylie Jenner’s web of lies and why she is no longer a billionaire’ The businesswoman is reported to have reported that she made a profit of between $ 300 and $ 360 million, when in reality they were around $ 125 to $ 177 million. All this between 2016 and 2018.

“The media the Jenners have turned to, including invitations to Forbes to visit their mansions or to the offices of public accountants, or even creating probably falsified tax returns, reveals how desperate some of the ultraricos are to appear even richer, “is one of the statements in the article.

It was also claimed that due to the pandemic, the company’s sales revenue could not be the same, so Kylie would no longer have the more than $ 1 billion that cataloged her as a billionaire.

“It’s fair to say that everything the Kardashian-Jenner family does is too big … To stay as a trend or a brand, you have to be bigger than you are,” said Stephanie Wissink, capital analyst who covers products. of consumption in Jefferies, for Forbes magazine.

However, Kylie spoke through her Twitter account where I assure you that Forbes is giving false information and does not have enough evidence to verify the arguments with which they are accusing her of lying.

It revealed that she had never asked for a position or a title within her publication and that everything was based on assumptions, in addition, she stressed that there are much more important things at the moment than to look at the money she earns.

“What am I waking up to? I thought this was a reputable site … all I see is a series of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions hahaha. I have never asked for any titles or attempted to lie to make my way to there, NEVER. Period. “

“‘Even creating tax returns that were probably forged’ Is that your proof? So, you THOUGHT they were forged? Like what I’m reading right now.”

“I can name a list of 100 more important things right now than looking at how much money I have.”

