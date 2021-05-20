Kylie Jenner would already have the heiress of “Kylie Cosmetics” in her sights



Kylie Jenner is already targeting a potential heiress to her “Kylie Cosmetics” empire for when she retires.

Photo: Ari Perilstein / A-OK Collective, LLC. / Getty Images

Even if he’s only 23 years old and a more than promising future ahead, the television star Kylie jenner you are already mentally planning your eventual withdrawal from the business world, specifically of that empire that he has created with his successful signing of health and beauty products ‘Kylie Cosmetics’. So much so, that the younger sister of Kim kardashian has revealed that he has already chosen and has in sight to its possible successor and heir so that take over the business as soon as she decides to lead a more relaxed and peaceful existence. Namely, for when he retires. Obviously it’s about none other than his daughter Stormi.

The little girl, who is the result of her intermittent relationship with the rapper Travis scott. The girl he is only three years old, so Kylie will understandably wait until she’s older to ask her about such a proposal.

In fact, the celebrity has stressed that Stormi will only inherit the management of the company if you “really want to” and have wanted to downplay the idea by ensuring that your daughter already constitutes the best “legacy” you will leave to the new generations. “Stormi is my legacy. I’m raising her to be smart and proactive. Maybe I ended up inheriting Kylie Cosmetics someday, but only if you really want to, “he said in conversation with TMRW Magazine.

Kylie Jenner has also stated in her interview that act as a mother It is being the most important and rewarding experience of his entire life: a task that has become more bearable over time thanks to the unconditional support of his family and, specifically, his mother Kris jenner and his older sisters, whom he has referred to as his main references. “Growing up with my mother and my older sisters has been just amazing. Seeing how my mother combines her business with motherhood has been inspiring: she is the most complete woman I have ever known in my life ”, he pointed out.

As for his relationship with the rapper, recently a paparazzi was able to capture the couple along with two other as famous as them. Which means that the closeness between the two goes beyond raising your daughter and everyone is already speculating about a possible reconciliation between Travis and Kylie. They would have gone to dinner at a trendy restaurant in West Hollywood, California in the company of his sister Kendall Jenner, the boyfriend of this Devin Booker and Justin and Hailey Bieber. Kylie did not manage to be a photograph, since she is already an expert in fleeing the focus of the press, but the others could be captured.

