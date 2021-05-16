Kylie Jenner wears a tiny ‘skin’ swimsuit

The American model and businesswoman Kylie Jenner has once again stolen the looks on social networks by sharing a photo with a tiny ‘skin’ color swimsuit that is stealing sighs from all her fans.

Kylie Jenner, through her official Instagram account, published a daring photograph that quickly reached more than 6 million likes.

Read also: Liga MX: Cruz Azul’s possible rivals in the semifinals

“my vibe right now is just living life.” Wrote the model.

Jenner, who has more than 230 million followers, is one of the most loved and most followed influencers by Internet users.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content