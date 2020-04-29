Kylie Jenner twerks with a friend wearing a bikini and thong | .

There is no doubt that the younger sister of Kardashian Jenner clan Kylie Jenner is the most daring and daring because she shared a video where she appears in a bikini with a thong dancing twerk.

He seems to be fascinated by making acquaintances Hip movements and rearguard because it is not the first time that it does so and that it also shares.

The pretty businesswoman, model and socialite He delights his followers with each of his publications, his millions of followers love to see everything he shares on his social networks.

The 22-year-old has 172 million followers In his Instagram account, in his Tik tok account he has only 7 and a half million, although it does not compare with the figure of the other application, it is quite a high number.

In the video he appears with his friend Anastasia Karinakolaou who also does the same as Kylie, wearing a bikini begins to dance and twerk.

Anastasia has become even more known for the simple fact of being Kylie Jenner’s friend However, it should not take away its own merit because in the videos or photos in which it comes out, it surprises more and more with its exquisite figure.

Kylie’s best friend is also known as “Stassie baby” She is the same age as Jenner, and like her friend she is a businesswoman, but with little less time than Kylie, since she recently launched a line of bikinis that she promotes a lot on her social networks, it would not be a surprise that Kylie has already released some of these pieces.

It is not new that Kylie would like to leave her home once and for all, since she has made it clear on several occasions, however, she needs to do it to take care of herself and avoid any contagion, something that for her and for everyone is a priority, lhealth comes first because without her you can not enjoy anything else, nor Kylie of her millions, so for the moment she enjoys her pool and the delights of her mansion.

