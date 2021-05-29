Kylie Jenner teased a Tyga video model? Kylie Jenner was accused of bullying by a model who appeared in a video of her ex-boyfriend Tyga, but the reality star says that ‘that never happened’. HA!

Yep, a model who appeared in a video of Kylie’s ex Tyga accused the Jenner of being a Mean Girl on set while filming in 2015. Gosh! The woman must have passed out since then … LOL!

Model Victoria Vanna took her TikTok and claimed that Kylie and her friends bullied her on the set where they filmed the music video ‘Ice Cream’. Victoria revealed what happened about 5, 6 years ago in her networks. She says that Kaili and her friends Jordyn Woods and Stassie Karanikolaou were laughing and teasing her the entire time the clip was filming.

Kylie allegedly teased her dance moves. The model said “as soon as I came out, she looked me up and down and whispered, pointing at me and making fun of how I danced.” “She was teasing me, clearly even though at that point, she was crying.”

And that’s not all, the indignant woman 5 years later, remembers:

“I decided to go outside, so I go, and Kylie and all her friends came out too. And they went to their Rolls Royce. I remember it was a white Rolls Royce in the parking lot. It was like they were following me. And they went to eat at McDonald’s. And I was passing by, and I could hear them. Inside, they pointed at me and laughed at me. And then I came out, and they were literally still talking about me. “

OMG! SKANDAL !! A model goes to TikTok and accuses Kylie Jenner of being a Mean Girl on the set of a video clip of her then boyfriend Tyga, Tyga, where she dated !! Meh! REALLY? I’m not saying it’s okay to make fun of people … but so what, did you remember that right now? He woke up and said, Hey, Kylie made fun of me in a video years ago … I’m running to TiKTok to tell it, made up like a clown.

She said Tyga’s people tried to do her right by telling her that the KUWTK was surely “intimidated” by her.

“Everybody told me not to worry that she beats everyone when she was on the sites … even Tyga’s friends told me that she was just bullied.”

So, it could probably be that, he saw her prettier (better make-up) and he was mocking. However, Kylie responded to this on The Shade Room account saying: ‘it never happen’.

So, Kylie Jenner teased a Tyga video model? MMM…

Share this news!