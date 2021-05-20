Kylie Jenner takes sighs in a braless dress that almost reveals her breasts

Kylie jenner23-year-old is not afraid of exposure and is proud of her body, free of prejudices and taboos. The businesswoman is a sensation on social networks: she has 233 million followers on her Instagram account alone.

This Wednesday, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, snatched sighs by sharing a photo where she appears posing sitting on some rocks, wearing tight dress that almost reveals her breasts due to not wearing a bra.

“Back to vacation pics 🤍”, he wrote in the epigraph of the suggestive postcard that in a few hours already has almost six million red hearts and more than 23 thousand good comments.

As if that wasn’t enough, Kim Kardashian’s younger sister modeling for tmrw magazine wearing heels and a low cut high cut bodysuit.

Days before, Kylie Jenner generated almost 12 million likes with a series of three postcards where she exhibited her prominent charms with a tiny silver bikini, on the steps of a yacht and with the beautiful sea in the background.

Keep reading:

Jimena Sánchez caldea Instagram wearing stockings with transparencies like those of Jailyne Ojeda

Aleida Núñez shows off her legs with a low-cut passion red dress

Arnold Schwarzenegger surprises with his impressive biceps at 73

Billy Porter revealed that he is HIV positive